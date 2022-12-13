Community shows support for PNG Indians before the state championship game

PNG Highschool hosted a pop-up shop, and the community came out to show just how proud they are.

PORT NECHES, Texas — All kinds of fans came out to support the Port Neches-Groves Indians Tuesday night.

The PNG Indians will be going head-to-head against South Oak Cliff this Friday, December 16, 2022, in the state championship game.

Fans showed their support by purchasing PN-G memorabilia at the pop-up shop.

Some fans came with hopes of keeping family tradition alive.

"I was an indianette, my siblings were cheerleaders and I had two brothers that were football players," said Allie Dotty.

The PN-G Alumni says that she purchased her daughter her first PN-G cheerleading uniform tonight at the pop-up shop.

Another fan and owner of Neches Apparel, Lauren Seaux says that her family has been making PNG game day gear for newborns to ten-year-old girls since 1989.

“People have been making outfits handmade outfits for years our goal is to make sure very household has one," said Seaux.

The excitement and energy could be felt at the pop-up shop.

Attendees were thrilled to support their home team.

One fan in particular, the owner of Meridian Wine Bar Katie Scott says that she was just happy to see the community come out and show their support.

“Not only the game this Friday but with Christmas coming up, it was a great opportunity for her to be able to get the outfits out there and join in on the PNG spirit," Said Scott.

Kick off for the Port Neches- Groves state championship game is happening this Friday at the AT&T stadium.