Community reacts following the conviction of a former Vidor ISD choir teacher for sex crimes against a child

An Orange County jury found Robin Corley guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — Former Vidor Independent School District choir teacher Robin Corley has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

An Orange County jury found Corley guilty Thursday morning of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Now the community is reacting to the shocking news. 12News spoke with one of Corley's former students.

Brandon Cassels says that he enjoyed being in her class and was shocked to hear the news.

"Someone you think that you would trust, to not do that," said Cassels. "It makes you think, why would somebody do that."

Cassels was in Corley's choir 13 years ago. He tells 12News at the time, he didn't suspect a thing.

Years later he's now working as a corrections officer, with a different perspective. He knows abusers are often hiding in plain sight.

"It could be anybody, you would be surprised how many people everyday I walk past that have similar backgrounds to her," said Cassels.

Another former Vidor Jr. High student, Amber Collins, went to church with Corley. She also knew Corley, and Corley's victim.

"As more and more evidence became clear, I started to assume she did do it, and it made a lot of sense. It made a lot of sense after seeing how her and the victim's relationship was," said Collins.

Collins was never in Corley's choir, but she had friends who were.

"I do believe they did know, I've heard about the warnings, that she shouldn't have been allowed with students in her room by herself, she should be keeping her door open, was a repeated warning," said Collins.

12News asked Vidor ISD about Corley's past, including whether complaints had been made against Corley.

"....they thoroughly investigated all complaints and concerns." A spokesperson said. They "take all concerns seriously, and will continue to do so."

Collins says Corley's conviction and sentence is a relief. But she wishes it never happened in the first place.

"It's pretty heartbreaking that someone that could have been a really good person, turned out to be a really bad person," said Collins.

Prosecutors want to remind everyone that it's never too late to come forward. The victim in this case spoke out more than 10 years after the incident took place. Proving that even if it takes time to speak out, justice can still be served.