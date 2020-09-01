HAMSHIRE, Texas — Not much is left of Swendale Trahan's home after a fire last week started while he and his family were away.

"We were out and about and got a phone call that said the house was on fire. and came running back and this is what we come to," Trahan said.

Trahan is a volunteer with the Hamshire Fire Department, one of the departments that responded.

"As a firefighter we run to stuff like that, I run to stuff like this, but now I'm having to scale back and let everyone else do what they do. It's hard," Trahan said.

In that fire, the Trahan's lost personal belongings, but none more beloved than their dog named Sissy, a cat named Geo, and a rabbit named Fred.

"It hit me harder for them because they don't have their normal stuff that's what hitting me hard. I mean I can do without but kids need normal," Trahan said.

With tears in his eyes he talked to us about how the community he's helped so many times before, is now stepping up to help him.

Trahan says one women has even given them a three-bedroom trailer.

"For someone to give me a house that don't know me from Adam, that tells you a lot about the community," Trahan said.

It's a community he and his family don't plan on leaving anytime soon.

"We're just going to rebuild and start from scratch, because this is our home, I wouldn't want to go anywhere else," Trahan said.

