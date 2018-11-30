ORANGE — The next time waste management workers in Orange drive through Cypress Bayou, they’ll be in for a little surprise.

“We need to do something to show that we appreciate them," Cypress Bayou neighbor Gary Vincent said.

Neighbors in this area thought the flyers were a good way to thank the people who help keep their communities clean.

"They were just genuinely good for the job and they did the job well," Cypress Bayou neighbor Wayne Brint said.

Monday’s crash that took the life of 28 year old Derrick Cane hit many people here hard. Cane was hit by a car while he was working behind a trash truck on MLK Drive in Orange.

Brint says he’s lived in the Cypress Bayou neighborhood for 26 years. He and his neighbors are covering their trash cans and lawns with the flyers.

"I thought it was a very good gesture especially for our neighborhood. When they came through they went above and beyond what they needed too. There were times I'd get my trash out late and they'd come down the drive way and get it for me," Brint said.

This entire neighborhood is showing support for what’s often a thankless job.

