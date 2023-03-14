'He was an encourager': Religious leaders say death of long-time Kirbyville pastor will be felt throughout Southeast Texas

Not only was Charles Z. Burchett the pastor of First Baptist Church in Kirbyville, he was also the chaplain for the Kirbyville Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Members of a church and the Kirbyville community are mourning the loss of a long-time pastor.

Pastor Charles Z. Burchett died Monday night, Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister told 12News. Not only was Burchett the pastor of First Baptist Church in Kirbyville, he was also the chaplain for the Kirbyville Police Department.

"Charles Z. Burchett will be missed greatly by the Sabine Neches Baptist Area and its partnering churches in Southeast Texas," members of the Sabine Neches Baptist Area said in a release.

Members of the association feel Burchett's 43 years of ministry as pastor shows how loyal and faithful of a man he was.

"Brother Charles was a man of great integrity and Biblical conviction, although his stronger evidenced characteristics, to those that knew him, was compassion and grace," the association said.

Under the leadership of Dr. WA Criswell, Burchett grew up and spent his early days in staff ministry at FBC Dallas. Those who knew him said he led the way in calling Kirbyville to pray and to trust in God throughout difficult seasons.

He is described as someone who always had an ear to hear the overlooked and neglected.

"Brother Charles’ deep-rooted faith in Christ was often realized in his efforts in disaster relief and care for his neighbors, community, and SETX region in immediate and long-term recovery efforts," the association said.

Members of the association said the pastor's passing will be felt by many

"He was an encourager to countless pastors and ministry leaders, both in his own Southern Baptist Convention and across many denominational lines," the association said. "The holes left from his areas of service and personalized care in Jasper/Newton county areas will be felt greatly by Southeast Texans."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device