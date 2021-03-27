Community in Orange steps up for family of corporal battling COVID-19

BEAUMONT, Texas — The wife of an Orange County Sheriff's corporal has been holding everything together as her husband battles the coronavirus.
But, Southeast Texas always comes together. The Orange County Sheriff's Office and community have stepped up for the family in a special way.
You only turn 12 years old once, and for Keegan Crochet, this is a birthday he'll never forget.
He'll remember it not because of a big party or the presents, but the display of support from the community as his dad fights for his life.
A caravan of supporters started in the Market Basket parking lot, and didn't stop until they made it to one special 12-year-old, Keegan Crochet.
“There are the days leading up to their birthdays, doubting myself and thinking oh my gosh I just can't,” Shantel Crochet said.
Keegan Crochet's Mom, Shantel Crochet, worried about planning her son's birthday this year alone. Her husband, Corporal Dru Crochet, is in the hospital in ICU battling COVID-19.
“The pressure of him being away from home and sick and not knowing what's gonna happen with any of that, and just my kids being disappointed you never want that for your kid's birthday,” Shantel Crochet said.
But, Keegan's Crochet face says it all. A community birthday parade featuring trucks, gift cards and a caring community turned the worry behind his eyes into a day filled with joy.
“I am blessed to be surrounded by so many people and so many members of our community that has reached out and touched our family in a time of need. I mean, it really speaks to southern Texas living,” Shantel Crochet said.
But one special guest was missing, Keegan Crochet's dad. Dru Crochet's father, David, believes his son will pull through.
“He's a fighter he's a real fighter and if anybody can make it, he can thank God every day for helping through this,” David said.
Until that time comes, this family will continue to lean on their community, living by these four simple words:
“Thank you very much. It feels like I can't… I can never repay or anything and everything they've done, you know,” Dru Crochet said.
And it doesn't stop at the birthday celebration. On Saturday, the Orange community will host a link sale at the Orange County ESD #3. The benefit kicks off at 10:30 a.m. All expenses will go to the Crochet family.
