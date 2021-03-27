Community in Orange steps up for family of corporal battling COVID-19

RELATED: Here's how you can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Texas



“The pressure of him being away from home and sick and not knowing what's gonna happen with any of that, and just my kids being disappointed you never want that for your kid's birthday,” Shantel Crochet said.



But, Keegan's Crochet face says it all. A community birthday parade featuring trucks, gift cards and a caring community turned the worry behind his eyes into a day filled with joy.



“I am blessed to be surrounded by so many people and so many members of our community that has reached out and touched our family in a time of need. I mean, it really speaks to southern Texas living,” Shantel Crochet said.



But one special guest was missing, Keegan Crochet's dad. Dru Crochet's father, David, believes his son will pull through.



“He's a fighter he's a real fighter and if anybody can make it, he can thank God every day for helping through this,” David said.



Until that time comes, this family will continue to lean on their community, living by these four simple words:



“Thank you very much. It feels like I can't… I can never repay or anything and everything they've done, you know,” Dru Crochet said.