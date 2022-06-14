Neighbors hold memorial for 3-year-old boy found malnourished in Port Arthur home

"It kills me to know that there was a baby up there that six months ago looked healthy, and then all of a sudden he's dead, and he starved to death," Dewey said.



She said she has people in her family who have disablilities like Dewey, so his death really hits home.



"He deserved the family that could've, you know, taken him in, loved him, cared for him, you know, let him be that ray of sunshine that he was," the neighbor said.



She said she hopes people add to the memorial and also that it serves as an important reminder to speak up if you see or hear signs of child abuse.



"If I could I’d start a movement, but I don't think I’ve got it in me. That takes a lot of work, so maybe someone else will. I don't know. Butterfly effect. One flap of the wing,” the neighbor said.



Detectives with the Port Arthur Police and other agencies are still actively looking for a third suspect in the death investigation. Police identified the suspect as Jaylin Jevon Lewis. They say they're confident they'll find him soon.