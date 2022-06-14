Neighbors hold memorial for 3-year-old boy found malnourished in Port Arthur home

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — It's been two weeks since Port Arthur Police and first responders found 3-year-old King Dewey’s malnourished body in the closet of a home off Richmond Avenue.
Dewey's mother, Tina Louis, and older sister, Kirsten Louis, have since been charged individually with two counts of injury to a child and are each being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
As the search for a third suspect continues, neighbors came together Tuesday night at the apartment building Dewey lived in and put together a memorial in his memory.
The neighbor who put together this memorial for Dewey said she has three boys of her own, so his death truly breaks her heart.
"It's ate me up. It's upset me. Infuriated me," the neighbor said.
The neighbor, who prefers to remain anonymous, said she's felt a range of emotions since Dewey's body was found.
She said she feels guilty for not being able to get Dewey help sooner.
"It kills me to know that there was a baby up there that six months ago looked healthy, and then all of a sudden he's dead, and he starved to death," Dewey said.
She said she has people in her family who have disablilities like Dewey, so his death really hits home.
"He deserved the family that could've, you know, taken him in, loved him, cared for him, you know, let him be that ray of sunshine that he was," the neighbor said.
She said she hopes people add to the memorial and also that it serves as an important reminder to speak up if you see or hear signs of child abuse.
"If I could I’d start a movement, but I don't think I’ve got it in me. That takes a lot of work, so maybe someone else will. I don't know. Butterfly effect. One flap of the wing,” the neighbor said.
Detectives with the Port Arthur Police and other agencies are still actively looking for a third suspect in the death investigation. Police identified the suspect as Jaylin Jevon Lewis. They say they're confident they'll find him soon.
