'Leaves me speechless' : Community steps in to help Buna man found dehydrated on porch with no AC, running water in his home

William Cooper Sr. called 911 when he found his neighbor Joshua dehydrated on his porch. First responders say he could've died if left out in the hot sun any longer.

BUNA, Texas — The community has stepped up to help a man who almost lost his life due to the sweltering Southeast Texas heat.

Earlier this week, William Cooper Sr. heard his neighbor's cry for help. It was then that he found 60-year-old Joshua on his porch extremely dehydrated.

Cooper called 911 immediately. First responders told him that if Joshua was in the hot sun any longer, he could've potentially lost his life.

Cooper says his neighbor didn't have running water or air conditioning in his home, which in this blistering Southeast Texas heat, is extremely dangerous.

"I stopped what I was doing, and I heard a faint cry for help. I snapped to where it was coming from and ran around my fence. I went around the corner and yelled for him and he said 'I'm over here.' I mean I could barley hear him. He was really bad off," Cooper said.

Cooper says it was so hot outside that he knew Joshua wouldn't have lasted much longer.

While Joshua was transported to the hospital, Cooper was enlisting the help of social media.

"Put out a call on Facebook for some help because the man didn't have no running air conditioner or water," Cooper said.

Cooper's post reached Zackery Kahle, the owner of Ins and Outs, who helped spread the word about Joshua.

"Within the next 15 minutes, I was flooded with messages wanting to help the guy," Kahle said.

A good Samaritan purchased window AC units, which created a ripple effect.

"The water company here actually stepped up, came in and fixed the broken water line, so now he has running water and his house is cool," Kahle said.

Cooper says this is proof that neighbors, whether it be down the road or online, can help in times of trouble.

"Can say the same about here, there is an amazing community here. I like it," Kahle said.

"It makes me so proud. It just leaves me speechless," Cooper said.

Sometimes simply checking in, can save a life.

Joshua is still recovering in the hospital, according to Cooper.

The community is meeting along Bean Road in Buna on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7 a.m. to help clean Joshua's house.