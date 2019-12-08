Excitement is in the air in Evadale, and so is deep cleaning.

On Sunday, the community decided to do something different to kick start the beginning of the school year by cleaning the halls, classrooms and outside of the school.

Kinnley Bruce and Kellie Calhoun said this leans a lot.

The Evadale students spent their Sunday wiping down windows.

"It just means a lot. We get to help with future people who are going to be here so it means a lot actually," Bruce said.

The project is meant to build up morale for the new school year.

"A good start to our year, parent teacher involvement and just to pray over our school means a lot to starting that first day," Keisha Christian, the school nurse said.

And the positivity surrounding the campus just keeps coming.

Last week, faculty and staff were given gift cards from an anonymous donor to help with school supplies.

"Instead of just giving us $50, we all went on a big field trip to Silsbee Walmart where we spent like $1,600. It was a fun time," Ashley Powell, elementary and junior high principal said.

Powell said this donation is something that brought her staff together.

Though the donations helped in a major way, seeing the bond between the community and school is something even sweeter.

"We're not saying anything was bad, but why not make it better than what it already was? "Better than I found it" is already a motto here, so we're just carrying on with that," Powell said.