Colorado man drowns in Galveston while on vacation, officials say

Family members identified 60-year-old Ronald Edmunds as the victim.

GALVESTON, Texas — A 60-year-old man drowned in Galveston on Saturday, according to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

It happened just before 2 p.m. along Seawall Boulevard near 21st Street.

Authorities said the lifeguard at Tower 21 called headquarters to let them know CPR was in progress after the man was pulled from the water.

The lifeguard said he went into the water to move the man when he realized the man had gone face down in waist-deep water outside of the designated "no swim" area. The man wasn't moving.

The lifeguard and the man's son-in-law got him out of the water and started CPR.

EMS crews showed up and took the man to a local emergency room, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.