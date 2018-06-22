Lamar's Executive Director of Admissions and Recruitment Deidra Mayer says now is the time for high school juniors and seniors to start preparing for college. She said looking at SAT and ACT dates and application deadlines is crucial for students to have the best opportunities.

"I would recommend looking at those dates now and making a plan, know when these dates and deadlines are, know when your applications open to the institutions you want to apply to," said Mayer.

While every college has different admission requirements, Mayer said most will look at class rank, along with SAT and ACT scores, so doing well on these tests is important. That's why testing early is key. The earlier students test, the more opportunities they have to retest until they get the score they're after.

While it may seem like juniors have plenty of time to prepare, she said it's never too early to start thinking about the future. Mayer advises incoming juniors to start going on college visits, and taking advantage of test prep, like the PSAT.

"Universities are looking at students earlier and earlier," said Mayer.

She said colleges are already watching students, and determining scholarship potential when they take advantage of opportunities like the PSAT.

She said for juniors and seniors alike, what's important is to visit campuses to find the right fit. While summer is a good time to visit, she said going when it's more lively, like an open house, is even better. Mayer suggests students visit with faculty, staff, department heads, and current students to get a good feel for if it may be the right program for them while on campus.

While on campus, Mayer said students should find what appeals to them and let the school know upfront what their interests are, that way they can show them everything that interests them in that one visit. She said to also look into the student organizations on campuses, as these can make or break your college experience.

While Lamar doesn't require an essay, some colleges do. If they do Mayer said students should talk to councilors about ways to make their essays stand out. She said it also doesn't hurt for parents and other adults or mentors to sit down with their students and talk through what may be best for them.

After touring campuses, Mayer suggests applying to five schools that are realistic to the students needs. When making these decisions, keep in mind what programs they offer in relation to potential career paths and what academically and financially makes the most sense.

Mayer said their application for incoming seniors opens on July first, but some may open August first. Students should make themselves aware of these dates, because the sooner they apply the more scholarship and financial aid opportunities will be made available.

She also wants to make parents aware that FAFSA opens October 1st, and they can use their tax information from the previous year to fill it out. The earlier they get the information in, the better award packages offered. This helps parents get prepared and know what their financial contribution will be ahead of time.

Mayer also said if a student doesn't have high test scores, it doesn't mean they aren't college ready. That's why it's so important to test early and take advantage of all the test prep opportunities. She suggests talking with high school guidance councilors and admission councilors to see what goals students need to set to get to where they need to be.

While the STAAR test isn't directly considered for applicants, the scores students receive on these tests come into play when determining what course work will be required of them. Mayer said while focusing on the SAT and ACT is most important, students should be taking the STAAR test seriously as well.

Mayer said its really important for parents to be as involved as possible while students are applying. Lamar invites parents and students to talk through the process. She also highly encourages parents to attend financial aid nights.

Information for these dates and other resources for potential future Lamar students can be found on their website.

Mayer said if recent high school graduates are still looking to enroll for the fall, it's not too late. The application will be open until August first.

Steven Randall said he's already preparing his West Brook High School junior for college. His daughter Natane Randall started doing things to get ready the day after school got out. As a single father, he works with his kids to make sure they're learning from each other to make the most of their opportunities.

"I'm not trying to create a high school legend, I'm trying to create a person that will be the most successful at the next level leading into life," said Randall.

He said making sure his daughter is well rounded is the most important to him. Randall explained there are a lot of opportunities out there for students to take advantage of, and parents should learn from each other to make the most of them.

Texas A&M admissions councilor Theresa Schmitz also sent the following tips for students interested in Texas A&M:

1) Apply early in the process. The application opens July 1 and closes on December 1.

2) Be thorough when filling out the applicaiton. Make sure and include all activities, leadership roles and time commitment. Include community service hours, awards won individually as well as team awards and summer activities such as jobs, camps, travel opportunities.

3) Make sure and answer the essay prompt. Make it personal. We are looking to learn about an applicant's character, work ethic, challenges, and opportunities.

