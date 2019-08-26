BEAUMONT, Texas — Tickets go on sale Friday for Cody Johnson & Friends' upcoming show at Beaumont's Ford Park in November.

Parker McCollum, Riley Green and The Steel Woods will be with Cody Johnson on Saturday, November 30.

Ticket prices start at $30 plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online or at the Ford Park box office, located to the right (south) of the main lobby doors.

MORE | Visit Ford Park's website

Fans can also find tickets through Cody Johnson's website.

From a Ford Park news release:

With over 500 million career on-demand streams, Cody Johnson has clearly established a rabid following of loyal fans who thirst for his authentic brand of country music. The aptly named “CoJoNation” regularly pack out shows across the country, with Johnson already selling out over 35 shows so far in 2019 alone. For the second consecutive year, Johnson sold out NRG Stadium at Rodeo Houston with over 74,000 in attendance. Johnson’s first major release on CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville, AIN’T NOTHIN’ TO IT skyrocketed to #1 on both the Billboard Top Country Albums and All-Genre Digital Sales charts. Also reaching Top 10 on Billboard 200, it became the third-highest pre-added album of all time in the country music genre on Apple Music. The former rodeo bull rider, turned prison guard, turned country star is known for his explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence.

Even prior to signing a joint venture with Warner Music Nashville, Johnson’s independently released indie project reached # 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #11 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Johnson has been named one of The Tennessean’s "Nashville’s Next Stars," MusicRow’s "2019 Next Big Thing," iHeartRadio’s "Artists to Watch in 2019," and highlighted on Pandora’s "Artist to Watch 2019" playlist. Johnson recently earned his first Top 10 career radio hit with “On My Way To You.” His new single, “Nothin’ On You is climbing up the charts at mainstream Country radio.