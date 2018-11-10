GALVESTON — The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Thursday that they have suspended the search for the man said to have gone overboard off a ferry in Galveston.

This comes after search crews covered more than 259 square miles for approximately 23 hours.

PREVIOUS STORY | The U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs received a call just past 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2018 about a person that either fell or jumped off a ferry boat in Galveston.

The Coast Guard said they were on scene in boats within 5 minutes and a helicopter was already in air headed to the scene.

Once on scene, they learned from witnesses that man went overboard and was said to be a Hispanic male in his early 30's wearing a cream jacket and green shirt.

At this time, the man has not been located.

The Coast Guard released pictures of the man on the boat moments before witnesses said he went in the water.

The Coast Guard is seeking help in identifying a man reported overboard the ferry near Seawolf Park in Galveston, Texas, Oct. 10, 2018. The man was reported to be a Hispanic walk-on passenger in his early 30's wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

From a U.S. Coast Guard news release...

HOUSTON —The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in identifying a person last seen in the water near Seawolf Park in Galveston, Texas, Thursday.

At approximately 7:15 p.m Wednesday, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received the report of a person in the water from the ferry John W. Johnson.

The walk-on passenger was reported to be a Hispanic male in his early 30's wearing a cream jacket, green shirt and blue jeans.

Coast Guard assets searched throughout the night and are continuing to search the area near Seawolf Park.

Involved in the search:

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

A Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium and a 29-foot Response Boat–Small

Galveston Police Department

Two motorized lifeboats from the John W. Johnson

Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.

