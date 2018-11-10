GALVESTON — The U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs received a call just past 7:00 p.m. about a person possibly overboard off the the ferry in Galveston.
The Coast Guard said they were on scene in boats within 5 minutes and a helicopter was already in air headed to the scene.
Once on scene, they learned from witnesses that man went overboard and was said to be a Hispanic male in his early 30's wearing a green shirt.
Crew are still searching.
From a U.S. Coast Guard news release...
The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Seawolf Park in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a man overboard the ferry John W. Johnson.
The man was reported to be a Hispanic male in his early 30's wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.
Involved in the search are:
- An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- A Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium and a 29-foot Response Boat–Small
- Galveston Police Department
- Two motorized lifeboats from the John W. Johnson