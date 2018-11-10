GALVESTON — The U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs received a call just past 7:00 p.m. about a person possibly overboard off the the ferry in Galveston.

The Coast Guard said they were on scene in boats within 5 minutes and a helicopter was already in air headed to the scene.

Once on scene, they learned from witnesses that man went overboard and was said to be a Hispanic male in his early 30's wearing a green shirt.

Crew are still searching.

From a U.S. Coast Guard news release...

The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Seawolf Park in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a man overboard the ferry John W. Johnson.

The man was reported to be a Hispanic male in his early 30's wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Involved in the search are:

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

A Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium and a 29-foot Response Boat–Small

Galveston Police Department

Two motorized lifeboats from the John W. Johnson

