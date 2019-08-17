HOUSTON, Texas — A boater was rescued after he said he needed medical help after he hit a rock near the Bolivar ferry landing Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard Houston-Galveston sector rescued the boater around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17. He said his boat hit the rock because of poor visibility, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

A USCG 29-foot small response boat launched to take the boater to emergency medical crews at their field offices in Galveston.

The boater is in stable condition, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

