Coast Guard helicopter crew gets 86-year-old man, who swallowed a battery, from ship 50 miles off Galveston

The man was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

GALVESTON, Texas — A Coast Guard helicopter crew got an 86-year-old man, who reportedly swallowed a battery, off a cruise ship 50 miles off Galveston.

The incident happened Saturday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders got a "medevac request" shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The request came from a crew member aboard the cruise ship Carnival Dream who said an 86-year-old man was reportedly, "experiencing gastrointestinal issues and other side effects from ingesting a battery."

Watchstanders spoke to a duty flight surgeon, and the surgeon recommended using a helicopter to get the man off the ship. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and took him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a U.S. Coast Guard release:

The Coast Guard medevaced an 86-year-old man from a cruise ship 50 miles off Galveston, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 7:22 p.m. Saturday from a crew member aboard the cruise ship Carnival Dream stating an 86-year-old male passenger was reportedly experiencing gastrointestinal issues and other side effects from ingesting a battery. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger, and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.