Cleanup is ongoing for an oil leak at a Port Arthur refinery Monday afternoon.

Motiva said the company's Port Arthur refinery leaked a small amount of vacuum gas oil on Oct. 8.

Savannah Avenue is closed at 25th Street in Port Arthur due to the leak, according to Port Arthur Police.

Refinery workers were immediately deployed for clean up, the company said in a statement. Motiva said the source has been isolated and contained and clean-up is underway.

"Protection of our workers, the communities where we operate, and the environment remain our top priorites," the company said in a release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

