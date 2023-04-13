Clean-up crew working to clear 'unknown substance' dumped on property in Vidor

Officials were able to determine the substance was not explosive and there was no risk to air quality.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIDOR, Texas — A Beaumont hazmat crew was sent to a property after a call reported the dumping of an "unknown substance" Thursday afternoon.

It happened at a property on Old Highway 90 near Interstate 10 in Vidor.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll tells 12News a neighbor called about a tanker dumping an "unknown substance" on the property.

At this time, officials can't confirm what the substance is, but they were able to determine it was not explosive and there was no risk to air quality.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials were also on scene.

Carroll says a crew will be on scene working to clean up the substance.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.