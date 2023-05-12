Civil trial in 2019 death of woman at Port of Beaumont ends in 'busted jury,' must be rescheduled

Pamela D. Thomas died after being crushed between 2-ton bales of paper in July 2019.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A civil trial in the death of a woman who was killed in 2019 while working with cargo at the Port of Beaumont will have to be rescheduled after a jury of 12 was unable to be seated.

The trial ended Tuesday, May 9, 2023, with a “busted jury” and will have to be rescheduled.

When not enough people can be seated from among the pool of prospective jurors the jury is “busted.”

The trial was set to begin this week in Jefferson County’s 172nd Civil District Court before Judge Mitch Templeton.

In July 2019, Pamela D. Thomas died after being crushed between 2-ton bales of paper being moved on a forklift according to Tim Ferguson of the Ferguson Law Firm.

The lawsuit, filed by Tomas’s mother, maintains that the forklift operator’s vision was obstructed by the bales of paper on the forklift when the bales were slammed together, killing Thomas.

Plaintiff’s attorney Mark Sparks alleges in the lawsuit that the forklift operator and others were improperly trained by West Gulf Maritime Association.

Sparks convinced Judge Templeton that some of the potential jurors were biased against one of the facts of the case according to Ferguson. The fact in question dealt with whether there was a “substance” in Thomas’ blood when she was killed Ferguson said.

There were also several other potential jurors who had valid reasons why they could not sit on a jury panel for a week.

Because not enough jurors could be seated the trial will be rescheduled.

"The sad thing is our client, the mother of the deceased, is 82 and she needs to have her voice heard,” Ferguson told 12News.

