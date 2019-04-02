PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The repair work on Jade Avenue is at 75 percent completion and traffic flow may be reduced to one lane only at times throughout the remainder of the project.

Jade extends from 63rd Street to State Highway 365 and PAISD officials will be working with buses and parents picking up children from Port Acres Elementary School to help re-route transport when needed according to the post.

Phase I of the repairs are taking place on Jade Avenue, and are scheduled to be completed by May 2 according to a Facebook post from the City of Port Arthur. The Utilities Administrative staff estimate that the project will be completed sooner than anticipated according to the post.

Those with questions are invited to call the Utility Operations Department at 409-983-8151 with any questions.

From a Facebook post from the City of Port Arthur:

UPDATE: PM Construction at 75% Completion on Jade Avenue in Port Acres

PM Construction Company is approximately 75% completed with the work on Jade Avenue, which extends from 63rd Street to State Highway 365, and covers Phase I of this repair project. The manholes have been placed and about 2600 linear feet of pipe has been burst. The scheduled completion date of this repair project is May 2, 2019; however, Utilities Administrative staff estimate that the project will be completed significantly sooner than anticipated. Please be aware that the traffic may occasionally be down to one lane with flagmen to direct traffic. School officials with the Port Arthur Independent School District will continue to work with buses and parents picking up their children from Port Acres Elementary School to help re-route transport, when necessary. If you have any questions, please feel free to call our Utility Operations Department at 409-983-8151.