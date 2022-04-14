City of Port Arthur to remove homeless camp from private property off 9th Ave.

According to Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, it's been a troublesome homeless camp for the past couple of years.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The City of Port Arthur addressed plans at a Thursday meeting to remove a homeless camp from a piece of private property located off 9th Avenue.

City leaders said people have been staying there for years.

Many people may recognize the property as the sight of the Old Howard's Grocery Store.

The 60th Judicial Court issued a temporary injunction to have the site cleaned up and those loitering removed, Bartie said.

The mayor acknowledged those living at the site have committed code violations, and he said the property is unfit for people to live there.

To make matters worse, Bartie said people who live nearby and businesses owners have complained about conditions, specifically that it's attracted a lot of rodents and pests.

"By living outdoors like that, they have brought on themselves as well as the persons who surround that area issues that would affect adversely their health and the health of other individuals," Bartie said.

Bartie said code enforcement officers and the chief of police will begin notifying people Monday to vacate the property so it can be cleaned up.

He also said he's been working with outside agencies to get help to those who need it.

"Workforce works along with the program from HUD because you got the sustainability. It's what you want the individual to leave with so they can maintain a lifestyle outside of that structure," Bartie said.

He doesn't want to see people out on the streets.

So, he's working with HUD on options to find permanent housing, and also wants to connect those in need to life skills programs.

Bartie said his heart goes out to those without a home, but he realizes it's time to clean up the site.