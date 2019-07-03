The City of Port Arthur says it will release the body camera and in-car videos of the officer-involved shooting in which Shayne Lyons was killed.

Lyons' family will be able to view the videos according to a news release from the City of Port Arthur. Requestors will be provided with copies of the videos in accordance with the Texas Public Information Act according to the release.

The City says there are considerations that have to be taken before public release of the video, and pending grand jury determinations, the investigation of the incident and threatened or anticipated civil litigation are all valid exceptions under the Texas Public Information Act to producing videos and other records involving the shooting according to the release.

From a City of Port Arthur news release:

Recognizing that transparency builds trust, the City of Port Arthur will release the body camera and in car videos depicting the incident involving the death of Mr. Shayne Lyons. The family of Mr. Lyons will be afforded the opportunity to view the aforementioned videos. Pursuant to the Texas Public Information Act, requestors will also be provided with copies of the same thereafter.

There are many considerations which must be taken into account before the release to the public of a video depicting a police officer involved shooting. Pending Grand Jury determinations, the internal investigation of the incident, and threatened or anticipated civil litigation are all valid exceptions under the Texas Public Information Act to producing videos and other records involving a police officer involved shooting.

The City of Port Arthur will release videos showing the encounter between Mr. Lyons and the Port Arthur Police Officer on the afternoon of December 28, 2018. The City of Port Arthur reserves all rights it may have in this matter or any other police matter regarding maintaining the confidentiality of certain records under the Texas Public Information Act.