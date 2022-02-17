City of Port Arthur mourning the loss of employee killed in Tuesday car crash on Hwy 73

Elton Sherman Slater, 57, was traveling westbound on Highway 73 when he was struck by another car from behind. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The city of Port Arthur is mourning the loss of one of its employees who died in a Tuesday afternoon car crash on Highway 73.

Elton Sherman Slater, 57, was traveling westbound on Highway 73 when he was struck by another car from behind. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The City of Port Arthur released a statement on Thursday regarding the loss of one of their own.

"He was a humble gentleman with a flair for being witty. Loved by his wife Lori, and loved and adored by his family, Elton will be missed by his coworkers, friends, and his long-time fishing buddies," the statement says.

Slater worked for the city for more than three decades. The longtime employee began working for the City of Port Arthur in 1991 as a maintenance worker in the public works engineering division, according to the statement.

Earlier in his life, Slater's athletic abilities put Port Arthur on the map.

His accomplishments at Lincoln High School earned him a full-ride scholarship to the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

He was All American 1984 in Men’s Long Jump at USL. Slater did his personal best in the 1984 Olympic Trials and held the long jump record of 26'.1" for several years at USL, the release says.

Slater's sister told the city he loved the long jump so much that he built a long jump pit on the side of their family home.

His talents stretched outside of track and field. Slater was selected as the first former Rajin' Cajun to play in the Senior Bowl in 1987. He played defensive end at USL, and he was drafted as a free agent in 1987 by the Miami Dolphins.

