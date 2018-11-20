PORT ARTHUR — The city of Port Arthur is finalizing plans to buy-out homes that were hit hard by flooding during Harvey.

Port Arthur officials are planning on having $4.2 million approved in funding from the Texas General Land Office to help with the buy-out program.

“The likelihood of an event like Harvey happening again is a more of a reality than people may realize," said city Development Service Manager Pamela Langford.

Port Arthur leaders plan on reaching out to find people interested in this buyout program.

The city will focus on areas like Port Acres, El Vista/Vista Village, Montrose, Port Acres, Park Central, and Lewis Drive.

"We want to help our residents who are interested in a fresh start, to places where they are not subject to these disasters," said city development service manager Pamela Langford.

She said the application process should begin in the next few weeks and people can stop by 501 Procter street to receive hands-on help.

"A lot of our residents are retirees or are considered lower than the median income level, so we want to do our best," said Langford.

If a person applies for the buy-out program the city would give them money based on fair market value of their home.

She said the old homes would likely be demolished and the properties could be used for parks, green space, or retention ponds.

She said officials are still discussing the plans for the properties after they are demolished.

"We don’t want anyone to feel like they are forced out that’s not my intention but at same token we do want to relieve our citizens of the stress of living in some of these communities,” said Langford.

She said part of the program will focus on helping people find others places to live in the city.

Langford explained the Economic Development Corporation is offering a $30,000 down payment to help residents who apply for living in downtown housing off 5th and 6th St.

Residents will also have the opportunity to apply for a program that can help fund rehabilitating and rebuilding houses that were damaged.

