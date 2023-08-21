City of Pinehurst now asking residents, businesses to conserve water due to heat, lack of rain

Pinehurst is asking its residents and businesses to discontinue using water for non-essential purposes.

PINEHURST, Texas — The City of Pinehurst is now asking it's residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water due to the excessive heat and recent lack of rain.

This comes the week after the City of Beaumont and Orange County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 made similar requests of their customers.

Pinehurst is asking its residents and businesses to discontinue using water for non-essential purposes including landscaping, filling pools and hand-washing vehicles according to a news release from the city.

The city is asking that water customers voluntarily limit irrigating their landscaping to only on Sundays and Thursdays for those with addresses ending in even numbers and Saturday's and Wednesdays for those with addresses ending in odd numbers.

Additionally landscaping irrigation should only be done on those days between midnight and 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight according to the release.

The city's release also says that city operations should also adhere to the restrictions.

The Orange County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 made a similar request of its customers last Tuesday while the City of Beaumont began water restrictions last Monday.

The City of Beaumont offered these water-saving tips in their request...

Check faucets, toilets, and irrigation systems for leaks and repair any you find. Even a slow drip can use several gallons a day.

Be conservative showering and bathing. Take shorter showers. If you must use the bathtub, only fill it half full.

Be conservative showering and bathing. Take shorter showers. If you must use the bathtub, only fill it half full. Don't leave water running while you're brushing your teeth or shaving. Every little bit helps.

Don't leave water running while you're brushing your teeth or shaving. Every little bit helps.

Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load. You can also select a lower or shorter cycle or save water by rinsing dishes beforehand.

Consider replacing old toilets or showerheads. Dual flush models use less water, as do low-flow shower heads. Sweep it up. Clean your driveway and exterior areas with a broom instead of a hose

