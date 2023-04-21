City of Orange issues scam warning after incidents involving people claiming to work for the city

A group claiming to be contracted with the Orange Water Department is leaving door hangers soliciting business and giving false information.

ORANGE, Texas — The City of Orange is warning residents to beware of a couple scams going around the area.

Officials say the Orange Police Department received information about individuals contacting residents in the Historic District in Orange claiming to be contracted with the Orange Water Department, according to a news release from the City of Orange.

The group is leaving door hangers soliciting business and giving false information.

Officials say they are not associated with the City of Orange and do not have a city permit.

It is believed this group is operating out of a white truck, according to the release.

If you encounter this group, residents are encouraged to contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026, or in an emergency dial 911.

There is also an individual claiming to be with City Hall contacting residents and telling them they have won a sweepstakes, according to the release.

Officials say this is not legitimate and not associated with City Hall.



"Always be aware of fraudulent information and schemes," officials said in the release.

