ORANGE, Texas — Traditional events and celebrations all over the world have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few annual celebrations in Southeast Texas have now joined the list.

The City of Orange has postponed the DSRA Drag Boat Races, the city’s 4th of July concerts and fireworks celebration.

The city made the announcement Thursday on their Facebook page.

Both events are delayed, not cancelled. The city has rescheduled the events to take place during September 5-6, which is Labor Day weekend.

The city encourages members of the community to find safe ways to celebrate the national holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE| Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Schlitterbahn to reopen in phases starting June 13

Nederland ISD to approve superintendent’s resignation at virtual meeting

6 Fort Hood soldiers, 14 total, arrested in prostitution sting

Austin-area black man cries 'I can’t breathe!' then dies in sheriff's custody in March

Florida priest to become next Bishop to lead Diocese of Beaumont

WHO backtracks comments on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus