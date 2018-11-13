ORANGE — It appears that the City of Orange will be able to "eat mor chikin" with the planned addition of a popular fast food chain.

City of Orange Mayor Larry Spears announced that Chick-Fil-A would be coming to the city via in a post on his Facebook account just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

By 1 p.m. his post had been shared more than 480 times.

The location for the restaurant will be on 16th Street near Interstate 10 where in the area where the old Cody's restaurant was according to a comment Spears made on his post.

"God has Blessed this community and we give him all of the honor and Praise!! You asked for it and You got it," Spears said in the post.

He went on to announce that the city's economic development corporation and the city council staff were proud to make the announcement.

"I’m not taking credit just proud to announce!

Boom Pow!," he added in the post.

