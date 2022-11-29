The city of Groves considering updating current game room ordinances

As of right now, there is only one game room in Groves along the Twin City Highway, but that could change in the future.

GROVES, Texas — Grove’s city leaders are taking a closer look at the city’s rules, as talks of more gaming rooms is on the menu.

This consideration is following some major busts coming out of places like Orange County, where back in August, deputies shut down two game rooms.

Orange County deputies shut down the Double Diamond game room on North Main Street near Vidor and the Fuel Mart in Rose City after finding multiple ordinance violations.

Recently, the city has witnessed an increase in question about opening another game room in Groves.

One person inquired about a space on 39th Street and Main Street.

Grove’s City Manager D.E Sosa says that the inquiries themselves is what caused city leaders to take a closer look at the city’s rules ordinance that is already on the books.

As of now, the rules already set in place include a required background check of the owner and the owner must also obtain multiple permits from the city.

City leaders want to give the power to the people in the community.

Sosa said that the city is now considering the requirement of specific use permits.

The certain changes in mind would give the community a bigger say on whether, or not, a game room can move it.

“The new ordinance lets the people within 200 feet of the area and come in and have a public hearing to discuss and explain why they like it, or they don't like it,” said Sosa.

Sosa also says it gives the council a chance to hear from those that will be most impacted by the game room.

Groves resident Bruce Oler says he doesn't have a problem with game rooms, but does have some concerns.

"They are usually put in places that have been affected by job losses," Oler said.

Sosa says city leaders are trying to be a more proactive if a game room would want to open in the area.