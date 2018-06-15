The number and rate of animals euthanized at the City of Beaumont's animal shelter has been more than cut in half since 2016.

In the time period from January through May 0f 2016 the shelter euthanized 855 animals and in the same time period this year 290 animals were euthanized according to a news release from the shelter.

The goal of the shelter, which strives to reunite animals with their owners or find them new homes, is to euthanize 10% or less of the animals it takes in the release said.

2016 - 855 Animals Euthanized -- Euthanasia Rate 51%

- 855 Animals Euthanized -- Euthanasia Rate 51% 2017 - 506 Animals Euthanized-- Euthanasia Rate 36%

- 506 Animals Euthanized-- Euthanasia Rate 36% 2018 - 290 Animals Euthanized-- Euthanasia Rate 21%

The shelter still euthanizes animals as a last resort when they can not be adopted out or reunited with their owners but has worked to cut those numbers by working with non-profit partners the release said.

In April 2018 the shelter announced that it had doubled it's "live release rate" over the past four years

The shelter had a live release rate of 27.5% in 2014 but increased that rate to 61.3% for 2017 according to a release from the city in April.

The shelter needs the public's help and asks that residents consider adopting a pet from the shelter according to the release.

All of the many dogs and cats available at the shelter are micro-chipped and spayed or neutered prior to adoption the release said.

The shelter is located at 1884 Pine Street and is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. call them at 409-838-3304.

From the City of Beaumont - Beaumont Animal Care...

At Beaumont Animal Care (BAC), we place an emphasis on adopting animals and reuniting them with their owners.

Although we continue to euthanize animals as a very last resort, our staff, working together with our non-profit partners, have been able to greatly reduce the number of animals euthanized at our shelter.

2016 - January – May 855 Animals Euthanized -- Euthanasia Rate 51%

2017 - January – May 506 Animals Euthanized-- Euthanasia Rate 36%

2018 - January – May 290 Animals Euthanized-- Euthanasia Rate 21%

The number of euthanasia performed by Beaumont Animal Care continues to trend downward, with the goal of euthanizing 10% or less of the animals that come into the shelter. However, to continue on this trend, we need the help of the public.

Please consider adopting a pet from BAC. We have many wonderful dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. All animals are fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

You can visit the Animal Shelter at 1884 Pine Street. Our hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10:00am to 5:30pm and Saturday from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to BAC, please visit us here: http://beaumonttexas.gov/departments/animal-care/volunteer-donate/

For more information, please contact Beaumont Animal Care at 409-838-3304.

