City of Beaumont moves back up to stage 2 mandatory water restrictions

The City of Beaumont is currently experiencing excessive water demands and is using its drought contingency plan.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont announced Wednesday that it has moved back up to stage two mandatory water restrictions due to a continued lack of rainfall as well as excessive heat.

As of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the city is now back to stage two mandatory water restrictions under the city's drought plan according to a news release from the city.

The move comes more than a week after the city rolled back to stage one voluntary restrictions on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The city is requiring all residents to "conserve and discontinue water use for non-essential purposes." according to a news release from the city.

Business and residents may irrigate using a handheld hose, a five gallon or less bucket or watering can or a drip irrigation system at any time according to the notice.

Residents and businesses must limit irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays or Saturdays and Wednesdays based on the last number of their address if they want to use hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems.

Hose-end attached sprinklers are allowed under stage two.

Water customers must also limit washing any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane, filling, refilling, or adding to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi-type pools to their designated day by their address.

Those days are Sundays and Thursdays for water customers with a street address ending in an even number and Saturdays and Wednesdays for customers with a street address ending in an odd number.

In addition landscape irrigation may only happen between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight on a customer's designated watering days.

The restrictions were imposed because the city is experiencing an excessive demand on its water system.

Once water use levels have fallen for a period of three consecutive days the city can go back to voluntary water conservation.

MORE | City of Beaumont Drought Contingency Plan

Once the city’s water use goes over a set amount, state guidelines require that the “drought plan” be put into use according to West.

Violations of the restrictions are a misdemeanor and if convicted could cost violators from $250 - $2,000 according to the city's Drought Contingency Plan. Each day a violation happens can be considered a separate offense.

If someone is convicted of three or more "distinct violations" the city manager could have the water service cut off where the violations happened according to the plan.

A police officer or any other city employee designated by the city manager can issue a citation for violations.

City officials will also be taking measures to reduce its water consumption by reducing or discontinuing the flushing of water mains, discontinuing fire hydrant flushing, reducing or discontinuing irrigation of public landscaping and implementing measures to return all system components to full production capacity, according to the release.

Use of water for the irrigation of golf course greens, tees and fairways is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours midnight and 10:00 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and midnight unless the golf course utilizes a water source other than that provided by the City of Beaumont.

Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to firefighting, related activities, or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare, except that use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed under special permit from the City.

"With your help in conserving water through everyone's efforts, we hope to lift these restrictions as soon as possible," city officials said in the release.

The city is offering water-saving tips:

Check faucets, toilets, and irrigation systems for leaks and repair any you find. Even a slow drip can use several gallons a day.

Be conservative showering and bathing. Take shorter showers. If you must use the bathtub, only fill it half full.

Don't leave water running while you're brushing your teeth or shaving. Every little bit helps.

Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load. You can also select a lower or shorter cycle or save water by rinsing dishes beforehand.

Consider replacing old toilets or showerheads. Dual flush models use less water, as do low-flow shower heads.

Sweep it up. Clean your driveway and exterior areas with a broom instead of a hose.