City of Beaumont now under stage 1 voluntary water restrictions

The City of Beaumont is currently experiencing excessive water demands and is using its drought contingency plan.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont announced Monday afternoon that it has rolled back its water restrictions.

As of Monday afternoon, the city is now back to stage one voluntary water restrictions under the city's drought plan according to a news release from the city.

The rollback comes three days after the city moved to stage two mandatory restrictions.

Business and residents may irrigate using a handheld hose, a five gallon or less bucket or watering can or a drip irrigation system at any time according to the notice.

Residents and businesses ask asked to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays or Saturdays and Wednesdays based on the last number of their address if they want to use hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems.

Hose-end attached sprinklers are allowed under stage one.

Water customers are asked to voluntary limit washing any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane, filling, refilling, or adding to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi-type pools to their designated day by their address.

Those days are Sundays and Thursdays for water customers with a street address ending in an even number and Saturdays and Wednesdays for customers with a street address ending in an odd number.

In addition landscape irrigation can happen between the hours of midnight and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight on a customer's designated watering days.

These suggestions were imposed because the city is experiencing an excessive demand on its water system.

MORE | City of Beaumont Drought Contingency Plan

On average the city normally uses from 22 to 24 million gallons of water daily, Beaumont Mayor Roy West previously told 12News.

Once the city’s water use goes over a set amount, state guidelines require that the “drought plan” be put into use according to West.

The city has had these plans in place but this is the first time they have been put into effect according to West.

The city is offering water-saving tips:

Check faucets, toilets, and irrigation systems for leaks and repair any you find. Even a slow drip can use several gallons a day.

Be conservative showering and bathing. Take shorter showers. If you must use the bathtub, only fill it half full.

Don't leave water running while you're brushing your teeth or shaving. Every little bit helps.

Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load. You can also select a lower or shorter cycle or save water by rinsing dishes beforehand.

Consider replacing old toilets or showerheads. Dual flush models use less water, as do low-flow shower heads.

Sweep it up. Clean your driveway and exterior areas with a broom instead of a hose.