City of Beaumont ending temporary water disinfectant process

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont public water system said it is finishing up the temporary disinfectant process changes that started earlier in June.

Officials said the routine maintenance would take place starting at the beginning of the month. Instead of chloramine, the city has been using chlorine.

On June 21, the conversion back to chloramine will begin.

The City of Beaumont asks that people share this information with all people who drink water, especially those who may not receive this notice directly (i.e., people in apartments. Nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

A temporary change to free chlorine was intended to 'rid distribution pipes' of any 'organic matter' caused by high temperatures or water stagnation.

Officials temporarily converted the disinfectant the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine.

The city recently had troubles with brown water, and the city blamed technical problems.

Councilman Mike Getz recently told 12news that he was told the discoloration was worse, because the pumps that supply well water to the city are down and that reduced pressure in the lines stirred up more minerals, which made the discoloration worse.

12News found crews flushing fire hydrants on June 19, near the MCM Elegante Hotel.

That was one of the places where there was problems with brown water.

It started when the Beaumont Fire Rescue began performing city-wide hydrant maintenance on Monday, June 14.

Discolored water was expected, but nothing like people had encountered all around the city.

For now, the hydrant maintenance, which at first was scheduled to last until Aug. 1, is on hold.

The maintenance is suspended temporarily due to technical problems and is expected to resume after July 12, Beaumont Fire Rescue said in a media release.

From a City of Beaumont Press Release:

The City of Beaumont public water system, (PWS) ID TX1230001 will end the temporary conversion of the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on June 21, 2021. During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this disinfectant conversion.