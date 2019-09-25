BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont has released new numbers on the number of rescues and homes damaged by Tropical Storm Imelda last Thursday.

City officials say they responded to 7,300 emergency calls as the storm swamped city streets and homes.

There were 1,300 evacuations from homes and 680 rescues from people trapped in flooded vehicles.

There were 1,818 homes flooded and 199 buildings flooded by Imelda. The city is working with county, state and federal officials on determining which of those homes and businesses were uninsured to count towards a federal disaster declaration.

City officials in Beaumont say there has been more than 50,000 cubic yards of debris removed since Imelda last week.

Among the buildings flooded by Imelda were two Beaumont ISD campuses. Beaumont United and Fehl-Price Classical Academy were both flooded.

Repair and restoration at Beaumont United and Fehl-Price is ongoing. The district has not yet determined a start date for those schools.

Students at all other BISD campuses are set to return to school on Thursday, September 26.

