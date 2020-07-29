City of Beaumont received 283 calls about brown tap water in two weeks

City Manager Kyle Hayes says there are a number of factors that can cause water to turn brown.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following a high number of calls about discolored water in the past couple of weeks, Beaumont City Council is bringing those concerns to the forefront.

But is the discoloration preventable?

City Manager Kyle Hayes says there are a number of factors that can cause water to turn brown.

Water line breaks, issues at home and weather are a few of those.

Between July 6 and July 20, 41 breaks in the water system were reported along with 283 calls of discoloration made to the city.

During that time, maintenance to the water tower along Dishman Road was taking place. Hayes says that didn't help, but it's not to blame.

The director of water and sewer operations Mike Harris says heat and a water line break near the corner of McFaddin and 10th Street were all factors in the high number of calls.

Despite the brown tint, Harris says the water remained safe to use and gets tested a lot.

City officials say discoloration is a common issue, but one man says transparency for repairs is needed.

Hayes agrees it's not ideal to see water looking brown, but does want the public to know discolored water isn't going away.