City of Beaumont may have big plans for downtown, renderings show possible $114M project

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has possible plans to revitalize downtown and 12News has obtained draft renderings of the proposed plans.
The renderings show a modern bustling river-walk area.
The draft plans include 3500 feet of new canal promenade, 15 proposed new buildings amid existing structures and a downtown Waterway.
The promenade would replace Crockett Street toward Edison Plaza.
The water would connect to new buildings that would be added to the area. The plans also include a pool area.
City of Beaumont may have big plans in store for downtown
All of this will cost the city close to $114 million.
The draft proposal was reviewed at the September 21, 2023 meeting of the Downtown Planning and Development Advisory Committee and will be addressed by city council at a future meeting.