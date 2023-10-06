City of Beaumont may have big plans for downtown, renderings show possible $114M project

12News has obtained draft renderings of the proposed plans that show a modern bustling river-walk area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has possible plans to revitalize downtown and 12News has obtained draft renderings of the proposed plans.

The renderings show a modern bustling river-walk area.

The draft plans include 3500 feet of new canal promenade, 15 proposed new buildings amid existing structures and a downtown Waterway.

The promenade would replace Crockett Street toward Edison Plaza.

The water would connect to new buildings that would be added to the area. The plans also include a pool area.

City of Beaumont may have big plans in store for downtown 1/19

2/19

3/19

4/19

5/19

6/19

7/19

8/19

9/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

13/19

14/19

15/19

16/19

17/19

18/19

19/19 1 / 19

All of this will cost the city close to $114 million.

The draft proposal was reviewed at the September 21, 2023 meeting of the Downtown Planning and Development Advisory Committee and will be addressed by city council at a future meeting.