City of Beaumont may have big plans for downtown, renderings show possible $114M project

12News has obtained draft renderings of the proposed plans that show a modern bustling river-walk area.
Credit: City of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has possible plans to revitalize downtown and 12News has obtained draft renderings of the proposed plans.

The renderings show a modern bustling river-walk area.

The draft plans include 3500 feet of new canal promenade, 15 proposed new buildings amid existing structures and a downtown Waterway.

The promenade would replace Crockett Street toward Edison Plaza.

The water would connect to new buildings that would be added to the area. The plans also include a pool area.

City of Beaumont
View looking east from Neches St, at bottom, along the canal promenade which will replace Crockett St toward Edison Plaza at the top of the image. At bottom right is the Stedman Fruit Building which currently houses law offices.

All of this will cost the city close to $114 million.

The draft proposal was reviewed at the September 21, 2023 meeting of the Downtown Planning and Development Advisory Committee and will be addressed by city council at a future meeting.

