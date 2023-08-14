City of Beaumont imposes mandatory water restrictions due to lack of rain, excessive heat

The City of Beaumont is currently experiencing excessive water demands, which has triggered Stage 2 of their Drought Contingency Plan,

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has imposed mandatory water restrictions due to the lack of rain and excessive heat in Southeast Texas.

The city is currently experiencing excessive water demands, which has triggered Stage 2 of their Drought Contingency Plan, according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.

All customers must conserve water and minimize or discontinue water use for nonessential purposes during this time.

These conservation efforts will be brought back down to voluntary (level 1) when usage levels have rescinded for a period of three consecutive days.

During this time, customers are required to limit irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems, limit washing any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane, or other vehicles.

Customers need to also discontinue filling, refilling, or adding to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi-type pools except for designated days.

Those designated days for customers with a street address ending in even numbers, 0, 2, 4, 6 are on Sunday and Thursday.

Those designated days for customers with a street address ending in odd numbers, 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 are Wednesday and Saturday.

And on those designated days, customers are asked to only irrigate landscapes between the hours of midnight and 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to midnight or risk penalty of an ordinance violation.

Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system, according to the release.

Officials say all restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons unless it is requested.

The following uses of water are also defined as nonessential and are prohibited:

Wash-down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas

Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection

Use of water for dust control

Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street

Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having been given notice directing the repair of such leak(s)

City officials will also be taking measures to reduce its water consumption by reducing or discontinuing the flushing of water mains, discontinuing fire hydrant flushing, reducing or discontinuing irrigation of public landscaping and implementing measures to return all system components to full production capacity, according to the release.

Use of water for the irrigation of golf course greens, tees and fairways is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours midnight and 10:00 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and midnight unless the golf course utilizes a water source other than that provided by the City of Beaumont.

Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to firefighting, related activities, or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare, except that use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed under special permit from the City.

"With your help in conserving water through everyone's efforts, we hope to lift these restrictions as soon as possible," city officials said in the release.

The city is offering water-saving tips:

Check faucets, toilets, and irrigation systems for leaks and repair any you find. Even a slow drip can use several gallons a day.

Be conservative showering and bathing. Take shorter showers. If you must use the bathtub, only fill it half full.

Be conservative showering and bathing. Take shorter showers. If you must use the bathtub, only fill it half full. Don't leave water running while you're brushing your teeth or shaving. Every little bit helps.

Don't leave water running while you're brushing your teeth or shaving. Every little bit helps. Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load. You can also select a lower or shorter cycle or save water by rinsing dishes beforehand.

Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load. You can also select a lower or shorter cycle or save water by rinsing dishes beforehand. Consider replacing old toilets or showerheads. Dual flush models use less water, as do low-flow shower heads.

Consider replacing old toilets or showerheads. Dual flush models use less water, as do low-flow shower heads. Sweep it up. Clean your driveway and exterior areas with a broom instead of a hose.