City of Beaumont holds news conference to address ongoing water issues

BEAUMONT, Texas — City of Beaumont officials are holding a news conference Friday morning to address ongoing issues with the city's water system.

The news conference will address the ongoing drought issues and the chlorine conversion happening in the water system.

It's scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Lakeside Center Conference Room at The Event Centre.

Since late August, Beaumont's drinking water has been plagued with issues from a strange taste and odor to conservation orders and many water line breaks around the entire city.

The city has blamed the ongoing drought for the issues.

The smell and taste of the water is blamed on the city's conversion to using a stronger disinfectant called free chlorine for water treatment according to file stories.

Drought & Chlorine Conversion Press Conference | City of Beaumont Hear an update from City officials, staff and administration regarding the drought and chlorine conversion. The latest drought updates can be found here: https://www.beaumonttexas.gov/553/Drought-Updates

Because of the drought the city is relying more on water wells in Hardin County and this new water source requires a different treatment technique according to file stories.

"And the taste and odor issues are coming in where the chloramine water is interacting with the free chlorine water and where those interactions here that blend zone is between the two types of treated water is where you get the taste and odor issues," said Beaumont Public Works Director Bart Bartkowiak.

City workers have been flushing the water system to help alleviate the odor and taste.

The city has also been dealing with high water use that has triggered water conservation orders in the city.

Multiple water leaks around the city have been blamed on the dry shifting earth due to the drought according to city officials.

"Well all that soil is moving around those water pipes too and it causes water leaks," said Director of Public Works Bart Bartkowiak

He tells 12News that crews have fixed six major leaks but they have 259 minor ones pending. Normally, they would have 60 to 70 leaks this time of year.

"Pending means they've been reported in to us, we've identified them, we've marked them with blue paint or a wooden stake that's painted blue. But we just haven't been able to get to them yet," Bartkowiak said.

Mayor West knows it's frustrating to see the streams of water being wasted at a time when the city is asking residents to conserve water.

"We investigate each leak to see how many gallons per hour it's leaking. If you got one that's leaking 100 gallons an hour, the ones that are leaking four to eight hundred gallons a minute a going to get priority over that," said West.

Bartkowiak says the entire water department is focused on repairs and they've also hired an outside contractor who will be an additional crew.

"We have nine city crews working and we have one contractor crew working and a crew is normally three people," Bartkowiak said.

Bartkowiak told 12News depending on how bad the leaks are, crews can fix three or four a day.

Councilman At Large Randy Feldschau sympathizes with residents who are experiencing the impacts of the leaks.

"My water has an odor, my water taste bad, and so we have a vested interested in this not only for our citizens but for ourselves. I say that because we can empathize with our citizens, we know and understand their frustrations," said Feldschau.

Residents are still asked to conserve water until the city's water supply to gets back to normal. Bartkowiak says that could be a few days if crews are able to catch up on the repairs.