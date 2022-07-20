City of Beaumont connects with Southeast Texas business owners at vendor market

The goal was to help business owners understand the step-by-step process about how to land a deal to work with the city.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont held its first vendor fair networking event Wednesday, which was aimed at educating business owners.



The City of Beaumont noticed a lack of vendors applying for bids to work with the city. In an effort to build stronger relations with local business owners, city leaders decided to host its first-ever vendor fair.

Networking is key in making any business work. That's why the City of Beaumont wants to open its doors inviting local vendors in saying let's make a deal.



Terry Welch a purchasing manager for the City of Beaumont helped organize the event.



He said Wednesday’s networking event hopes to lift the veil and walk business owners step-by-step through how they can land a deal to work with the city.

“We are trying to generate more interest, and just let people know we are here, that we are looking for vendors,” Welch said. “A lot of people may not think about the city when they are looking at places to provide their services to.”

Typically, you can find the city's bids or projects online, but a perk of attending Tuesday's fair business is that owners will get automatic alerts when projects go up for bid.

“It allows them the opportunity to be notified, and participate in any of our projects or any projects that are requiring an M-B-E for participation. It's going to be good for them to sign up and be a part of our city's database,” Welch said.

Signing up, and meeting potential clients is what business owner Brandy Brown is most excited about.

“It tells me that there is going to be plenty of opportunities in the near future coming from this area,” Brown said. “That the folks here are really putting the time and effort in connecting and networking with vendors that can provide great services to the city.”