City of Beaumont, TxDOT wants your input on design under new IH-10 underpass

Voters will choose between three designs.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants the community's input.

The Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Beaumont wants to involve the community more and are asking for residents' opinions on what design they would like to see under the new Interstate 10 underpass.

MORE | Click here to vote on which design you like

Voters will choose between three designs:

Beaumont Logo + Nature Scene Illuminated Star Local Murals

Those who live in Beaumont have until June 15, 2023 to tell officials which design they prefer. Each resident may vote once, and their address must be within city limits.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a City of Beaumont release:

We Want Your Input!

In an effort to involve the community more, the City of Beaumont and TxDot want your opinion on what design you’d like to see under the new I-10 underpass. If you live in Beaumont, let us which design you prefer by 6/15. Each resident may only vote once and your address must be within City limits.