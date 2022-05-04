City of Beaumont to move forward with demolition of former AT&T building

The council members chose Prism Response, LLC to complete the project.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont is moving forward with its riverfront development plans.

Beaumont City Council members agreed Tuesday to demolish the former AT&T building located at 555 Main Street.

Two bids were submitted to the council members.

One was from Prism Response, LLC, DBA Alloy Group of Houston, with a proposal of $739,925.

The company also submitted a proposal of $17,725 for a requested alternate bid. It's for the removal and disposal of asphalt base material and concrete on Cypress Street, according to the city.

Another bid was submitted for $9 million.

The council members chose Prism Response, LLC to complete the project.

The vote was 4-2 with Ward 1 Councilman Taylor Neild and Council Member At-Large AJ Turner voting against the deal.

Mike Getz, who was not in the meeting Tuesday, told 12News he also would have voted ‘no’ because the company didn't have a plan for the demolition.

The former AT&T building was bought on July 27, 2021, in a six-to-one vote with Getz being the lone abstainer. The mayor and five other council members voted in favor of the purchase.

On July 16, 2021, the city released images from their plans for possible uses of the space where the AT&T building sits. City Manager Kyle Hayes estimated the entire project would cost about $5 million.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.