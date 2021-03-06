Beaumont's 35th Annual Fourth of July Celebration returns with less restrictions

This spectacular annual celebration features live entertainment, food trucks, beer garden and the largest fireworks show in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Because of the pandemic, last year the City of Beaumont announced it would not have food trucks, vendors or entertainment at it's 34th Annual Fourth of July Celebration.

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott said that 4th of July gatherings will be allowed, but local leaders had the ability to limit celebrations and crowd size.

However, the City of Beaumont announced in a recent press release that the 35th Annual Fourth July Celebration will not have those same restrictions.

From a City of Beaumont news release...

The City of Beaumont is excited to present the 35th Annual Fourth of July Celebration, Sunday, July 4, at 5:00pm at the Downtown Event Centre.

This spectacular annual celebration offers a sensational salute to our nation's history featuring live entertainment, food trucks, beer garden and the largest fireworks show in Beaumont.

Performers include Luke Whitney, The Flava Band and The Big Show.

A special patriotic performance by the Symphony of Southeast Texas will begin at 8:00pm and lead in to the fireworks show.

Gates open at 5:00pm, and fireworks begin at 9:00pm. Admission to all events and performances is free, and local food trucks will offer a selection of food, beverages and sweet treats for sale. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are permitted but are subject to search. No outside alcohol may be brought in to the event.

