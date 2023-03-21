Nearly $2M in federal money will be distributed to non-profits around Beaumont

Local non-profits were asked to submit a proposal explaining the trends they are seeing and how grant money could help them, help those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council will host a special meeting Friday to discuss how to spend nearly $2 million in federal money the city is receiving to fight homelessness.

Homelessness is on the rise in Beaumont, according to non-profit advocate groups. City leaders want to address this rising concern, head-on.

City Council will allocate $1.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to help those in need.

Council members reached out to different non-profit organizations who help those experiencing homelessness.

They were asked to submit a proposal explaining the trends they are seeing and how grant money could help them, help those in need.

These proposals are being vetted by the Citizens Development Advisory Board and then passed to city council, who will have the final say in where the money goes.

Some of the non-profit organizations in the running are Some Other Place and Family Services of Southeast Texas.

Executive Director Chris Robertson at Some Other Place wants to focus on eviction prevention.

"Eviction prevention making sure that people don't become homeless because it's always a lot easier to stop an eviction than to get somebody who's already been evicted back into a place," Robertson said.

They also want to help with providing education.

"We need more people who can use computers. I'd love a few more computers in our day center and I'd like sit navigators to help them apply for benefits a lot of people are eligible for benefits but they don't know how to get them," said Robertson.

Family Services of Southeast Texas will be building a new shelter with this funding.

"What they do is they are going to be building a new shelter and they will be housing 50 to 60 people at once. Women and children that would without their services, probably be homeless," said Beaumont City Council Ward 2 Member Mike Getz.

Getz says they noticed an increase in homelessness and knew they had to do something to help facilitate getting those people off the streets.

"Elimination of the tent camping that is going on in private property. You see these tent cities spring up we want to find better places," Getz said.