'It leaves me sick to my stomach' | Southeast Texas Jewish community reacts to deadly Israel-Hamas war

BEAUMONT, Texas — The violence centered around the Israel-Hamas War is being felt all the way down in Southeast Texas.

Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz says the conflict between Israel and Palestine is nothing new, however the violence and destruction that Hamas is inflicting is truly heartbreaking.

"It leaves me sick to my stomach," he said.

Since Saturday, around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, already have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

President Joe Biden announced Monday that the U.S. death toll in the war has gone up to 11.

The rising death tolls are leaving loved ones in Southeast Texas like Getz wondering about the safety of their family.

"I have a cousin that lives in Israel. My brother lived in Israel for 40 years and passed away earlier this year and is buried in Israel. You know there is a strong connection between the U.S. and Israel," Getz said.

The attack was started by what Getz calls "religious fanatics."

"To be attacked by these religious fanatics which is what Hamas is, leaves me very weary of whether the idea of a two-state solution is a viable option," he said.

As Israel gathers its forces and prepares to strike back, councilman Getz says America should stand in solidarity.

"Israel needs to strike back hard, they need to. America needs to unequivocally support Israel right now. A conflict like this they will need support," he said.

Getz says he and fellow worshipers from Beaumont's Temple Emanuel will be ready to send financial support.

"We always come to not just the aid of Israel when it has a catastrophe, but other countries and places in the U.S. as well. We send through our humanitarian program and this is an instance where Israel will need that help," he said.

Like so many around the world, Getz is praying for a peaceful resolution to a conflict that's barely begun.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered that all Texas flags across the state be lowered to half-staff to honor the lives lost in Israel, including American citizens.

Abbott ordered the flags at half-staff during "heinous acts of war carried out against the State of Israel and its people by the terrorist organization Hamas."

He added that flags should remain at half-staff through sunset this coming Saturday.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: 12News efforted reaction from Mosques in the area regarding the conflict from the Palestinian's perspective, but we didn't hear back in time for this publication.)