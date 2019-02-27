PORT ARTHUR, Texas —

The Port Arthur City Council has narrowed their list of finalists for city manager down to four.

All four finalists were interviewed before the city council on Wednesday.

The candidate chosen by the city council will replace the current interim city manager Harvey Robinson, who has been acting as city manager.

The finalists are Natasha L. Henderson, a management consultant and former city administrator of Flint, Michigan; David Strahl, the former city manager of O'Fallon, Mo.; Dr. Hani J. Tohme, of Golden Triangle Consulting Engineers; and Henrietta Turner, who is currently the city manager of Floresville, Texas.

Eighteen people applied for the job and the list was narrowed to four finalists.

The previous city manager, Brian McDougal, resigned in November 2017.

McDougal served as city manager from January 2015 through November 2017, overseeing 650 employees and an annual budget of more than $141 million.