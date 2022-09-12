Beaumont City Council has plans to revive downtown

A new high-end hotel in downtown Beaumont could be the answer to reviving the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Exciting times are on the horizon for the city of Beaumont.

A new high-end hotel in downtown Beaumont could be the answer to reviving the city.

The project is still very much in the early stages, but city council is set to vote on the project’s first steps Monday, December 12, 2022.

The first step entails an authorization of a marketing study.

By gathering data, the study will help council members to see how feasible the area is for the hotel.

Beaumont city Mayor Mouton says that council members want to make sure they have sound, solid data before moving forward with the project.

"We just want to make sure we have the correct data to support what’s being done,” said Mouton.

Phase one of the study will cost 40,000 dollars but reviving downtown is the top priority.

Mouton believes that this project is the missing piece for downtown and that it’s something that downtown Beaumont has needed for decades.

“The lack of a strong city center is what Beaumont has been missing,” said Mouton.

The mayor says that the city has missed out on a lot of economic development and conventions since the city doesn’t have a convention hotel downtown.

“The new hotel would be high end with all the amenities needed for hosting events or conventions,” said Mouton.

Councilman Mike Getz says that they are pulling this council together so that they can be on one accord in moving the city forward.

Council members are all excited abut the new project and the future of downtown Beaumont.