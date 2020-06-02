BEAUMONT, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with a drug bust that landed two men in jail.

Beaumont Police Detectives and the SWAT Team searched the residence on the 4500 block of Ironton Avenue after receiving “numerous citizen complaints.” Investigations and the complaints led to revealed narcotics trafficking activity at the house.

BPD SWAT searched the house and arrested three men and one woman. After arresting the suspects, Beaumont police searched the house and found “significant amounts of narcotics” and four hand guns.

The drugs found are as follows:

200 grams of Ecstasy (MDMA)

21,628 grams Promethazine

12.64 ounces of Marijuana

Unspecified large amount of assorted prescription drugs

The suspects were taken to the Jefferson County jail for questioning. Following the interviews, Kobe Jashawn Grimes, 21, of Beaumont and Travion Dewayne Parkerson, 32, of Beaumont were taken to the Jefferson County jail.

Grimes and Parkerson were both charged with eight counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, seven counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm.

Parkerson was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update you if and when we have more information.

BPD

Beaumont Police full release..

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, BPD Narcotics Detectives and SWAT Team conducted a Search and Arrest Warrant at a residence in the 4500 block of Ironton.

This operation was conducted based on numerous citizen complaints and a lengthy investigation that revealed a large amount of narcotics trafficking from this residence. At 6:00 a.m. BPD SWAT executed the search warrant on the residence and detained 3 males and 1 female. Once the suspects were secure, a search of the residence was conducted by the Narcotics Unit which yielded a significant amount of narcotics, including over 200 grams of Ecstasy (MDMA), 21,628 grams Promethazine, 12.64 ounces of Marijuana, a large amount of assorted prescription drugs and 4 handguns. The suspects were transported to the police station to speak with Detectives.

Following the interviews, Kobe Jashawn Grimes, a 21 year old Beaumont resident (pictured below with long hair) and Travion Dewayne Parkerson, a 32 year old Beaumont resident (pictured below with short hair) were transported to the Jefferson County Jail. Grimes and Parkerson were both charged with 8 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7 counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Parkerson only), and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. The investigation is on-going and is being conducted with assistance from local ATF & DEA Agents.

