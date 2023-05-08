Citations issued, identities revealed of men involved in White supremacist demonstration in Vidor Saturday

Members of the Aryan Freedom Network were attempting to enter the roadway to distribute pamphlets, which is a violation of city ordinance.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — A group of men espousing white supremacist views seen demonstrating in Vidor on Saturday have been issued citations by the city.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, at around 12:08 p.m., the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received numerous calls of a disturbance at the intersection of N. Main and East Tram.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a Saturday, August 5, 2023 newscast.)

The caller said there were several armed individuals with masks that were causing a disturbance, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found several armed individuals displaying an Aryan Freedom Network sign.

The Aryan Freedom Network is described as a "small but growing neo-Nazi group based out of DeKalb, Texas" according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Police also saw several citizens confronting the group.

Members of the Aryan Freedom Network were attempting to enter the roadway to distribute pamphlets, which is a violation of city ordinance due to the safety concern of entering moving traffic, according to the release.

Officers met with the group who said that they were in the process of leaving due to the aggressive atmosphere that had developed and requested police follow them to the city limits to avoid further confrontation.

Because officers witnessed some individuals entering the roadway, several citations were issued.

The individuals involved in the Aryan Freedom Network demonstration have been identified as Caleb Bentley of Houston, Justin McConnell of Houston, Maxwell Barragy of Lavernia, Tyler Everett of Magnolia, Matthew Dawson of Richmond and Mark Hayes of Humble.



All individuals were checked and could legally possess a firearm, according to the release.

The demonstrators were seen Saturday wearing masks, camouflage pants and black shirts..

They also displayed a flag with their logo on the Battle Flag of the Confederacy and a couple signs including one mentioning "white pride" and showing a swastika.

Several photos and videos on Facebook of the small group were beginning to get lots of comments by midday Saturday.

12News was told that people passing by the area were telling the group to leave.

The group told police that Vidor was the first community they did not feel welcome in Carroll told 12News by phone Saturday afternoon.

Where the group was demonstrating was on public property Carroll said but they had parked their cars on private property and the owner wanted their cars gone.

“The reality is, you know, Vidor is not the Vidor of 40 years ago and I'm actually proud of the citizenry for standing up against bigotry," Carroll previously told 12News.

Hours after the group left the corner several residents responded with their own demonstration saying they do not support racism.

"I don't think those people should represent us," Vidor resident Hank Madden said while holding a poster board reading "We do not claim the cowards that you saw this morning."

"Those boys, I won't call them men, they were cowards and covered their faces," he added.

The residents stood on the same corner as they held other signs signs saying "We stand against racism," "We love everyone" and "This community is not racist."

The Aryan Freedom Network is "unapologetic committed to the interests, ideas, security and cultural values of the White Race" according to its website.

They claim to have chapters in 21 states with the most being in Texas according to their website. Their website claims they have a chapter in Vidor.

"We don't live that way and I'll sell it to anybody that says Vidor is a racist community," Madden said. "I'm here to tell you it's not."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.