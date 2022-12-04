CHRISTUS Southeast Texas trauma team teaches emergency first aid techniques to Beaumont ISD nurses

"In the day that we live in, we never know what could happen from day to day."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new training was held on Tuesday to prepare Beaumont Independent School District nurses for almost any situation.

The trauma team at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth stopped by the school district to teach emergency first aid techniques to school nurses. The training was a part of the "Stop the Bleed" event.

“It could be a knife wound, a gunshot, it could be a kid with scissors,” Julie Nezat, BISD health service coordinator, said. “It could be a pen, a pencil, so any type of wound or a severe fall that causes a laceration.”

The focus was specifically on controlling bleeding until help arrived.

District officials said the event was not only beneficial for the staff and students, but for the community as well.

"So we want to make sure we're always prepared," Nezat said. "And then also just being a part of the community, being able to respond if we're ever in an emergency situation."

Nezat said the training was informative and a good refresher for those who have already attended the event.

“It’s very important for us to be able to respond to an emergency,” Nezat said. “In the day that we live in, we never know what could happen from day to day, and simple things, a kid falling off the playground, you know, and hurting themselves and bleeding, or something that could be more severe.”

Nezat said this will be an annual event and the nurses that were trained can now train other people including students.

