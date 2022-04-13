CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth hospital unveils new, life-saving robot trained to assist with surgeries

The hospital has five robots to use for surgeries, three of which are state of the art.

BEAUMONT, Texas — New robotic technology that’s revolutionizing neurosurgery and orthopedics is coming to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth.



The hospital has five robots to use for surgeries, three of which are state of the art.



Staff from the hospital created an Easter-themed demonstration to show the accuracy and precision of these machines.

The robots were able to dip and dye eggs, just in time for an Easter egg hunt.



Hospital staff said one of the biggest benefits of the technology is that Southeast Texans won't have to travel to get this same clinical experience.

"This technology allows us to zoom in, make very fine motions, fine movements, and do anything we did as an open procedure 10 times better robotically," said trauma surgeon Dar Kavouspour.

Physicians with CHRISTUS also unveiled its newest neuro-surgical robot, which will soon be in operation to assist in spine-related surgeries, according to health officials.

This latest addition continues to grow the robotic surgical program in Southeast Texas. It was established at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth in 2013. Since then, over 4,000 surgeries have been performed, changing the lives of Southeast Texans, according to the release.

